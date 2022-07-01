Waller Ranks Himself No. 1 Among Top-5 Tight Ends

It's always interesting to hear where the great ones rank their fellow NFL stars, especially at their respective position.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller, one of the league's best at the position, gave his thoughts on who he believes to be the best five tight ends in the NFL during his time on the "All Things Covered" podcast.

Here was Waller's list:

5. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Andrews, a two-time Pro Bowler for the Ravens, had his best season in 2021, putting up a total of 1,361 yards on 107 receptions. He also scored nine touchdowns.

4. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

This was somewhat of a surprising pick, considering Pitts has only one year of NFL experience. In that one season, though, he registered 1,026 yards on 68 receptions for the Atlanta Falcons, earning a selection as a rookie Pro Bowler.

3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Kittle bounced back to his usual Pro-Bowl level ways last season after appearing in only eight games in the previous season.

He nearly recorded what would have been his third 1,000-plus yards receiving season, notching 910 yards on 71 receptions. The 2021 campaign earned Kittle his third Pro Bowl appearance after going back-to-back in 2018 and 2019.

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Most have agreed that Kelce has comfortably entered himself into the conversation as one of the best tight ends to ever play the game of football.

The veteran tight end continues to dominate year after year and comes off of what was his seventh-straight Pro Bowl season.

Kelce totaled 1,125 yards on 92 receptions last season, his sixth-straight season with 1,000-plus receiving yards.

If this list were to be a little less biased, most fans would have Kelce as the clear No. 1.

1. Darren Waller

How can you not put yourself as the best? An athlete is supposed to enter every game with the confidence that he is the best competitor on that platform.

Waller was in and out last season because of injuries, but the former Pro Bowl tight end still managed to rack up 665 yards on 55 receptions.

This followed back-to-back 1,000-yard plus receiving seasons for the veteran.

