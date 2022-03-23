Raiders Season Review: WR Davante Adams

The Las Vegas Raiders trading for wide receiver Davante Adams could make their offense among the NFL's best.

The Las Vegas Raiders have tried multiple times over the last few years to acquire a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver, but each time it has backfired.

This time, however, is different.

In trading for All-Pro wideout Davante Adams, the Raiders haven't only found a top weapon, but arguably the best player at his position in the NFL.

Quarterback Derek Carr's former top target at Fresno State has been putting up monster numbers for years while playing for the Green Bay Packers with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Adams has been elected to five straight Pro Bowls and is a two-time First-Team All-Pro, and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2020 with 18.

He's coming off posting career highs in catches and receiving yards last season, with 123 and 1,553, respectively.

In three of the last four seasons, Adams has had at least 111 catches and more than 1,300 yards.

Adams also had double-digit touchdowns in five of the last six seasons.

There really isn't any statistic that you could look at that shows Adams hasn't been one of the best in the league for the last several seasons.

Adams certainly be paid as such, with the Raiders signing him to a five-year, $141.25-million contract that makes him the highest-paid receiver in the league.

It's a high dollar amount, but Adams is a player who can produce in any which way needed, whether it'd be down the field, in-between the numbers, or on patented back-shoulder throws along the sideline.

Adams is going to make the lives of the Raiders offense as a whole much easier, and that could lead to fireworks during the 2022 season.

