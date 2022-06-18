Raiders are in the Super Bowl Conversation

Have the Las Vegas Raiders made enough changes to make a Super Bowl run, some think so.

The moves the Las Vegas Raiders have made over the offseason have many believing they have enough to make a run at the Super Bowl this year.

Rich Eisen came on the air and praised the Raiders offseason acquisitions. After analyzing the roster, he believes the Raiders will reach the Super Bowl.

The biggest acquisition of the entire offseason has been trading for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.

The former Green Bay Packer reunites with his best friend Derek Carr in Las Vegas, who on paper already has one of the top offenses leading up to the 2022 season.

“According to his brother David [Carr], they've been trying to get together for five years. They've finally done it, and this new head coach knows how to come up with a system that gets the ball out fast and who's gonna have a matchup problem, said Eisen on his show.

Adding the best wide receiver in the league to a reloaded Raiders team makes a statement that the Silver and Black are not in the rebuilding mode.

Defenses have had to adjust to Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow, and Josh Jacobs, and now by adding Adams to the mix, they all will have to pick their poison.

“If you've got your eye on Adams, and you've got your eye on Waller, here comes Renfrow, or here comes Jacob's hitting you in the mouth. This is a terrific matchup problem offense right now, so that’s why I’m taking them,” added Rich Eisen.

The mismatch nightmares don’t stop there, the signing of free agent pass rusher Chandler Jones and putting him next to Maxx Crosby, adds to the reason why the Raiders are inches away from returning to the Super Bowl.

Recent Vegas odds have an AFC West team making the Super Bowl next season. Will it be the Raiders?

If we look at what the reigning Super Bowl champs, Los Angeles Rams did a year ago, they made sure they gave their starting quarterback Matthew Stafford plenty of weapons to work with.

In this case, the Raiders are doing the same and hoping to see the same results soon.

