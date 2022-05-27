Raiders Top-Three Players

Pro Football Focus has came out with a list of each team's top three players, and the ones for the Las Vegas Raiders should offer no surprise.

Two of the biggest keys to winning in the modern NFL is to have the ability to create explosive plays downfield and relentlessly rush the passer.

After the most action-packed NFL off-season, the Las Vegas Raiders can say they've assembled a team that can do both things at a high level.

That's reflected in who Pro Football Focus lists as the Silver and Black's three best players in a recent article by Ben Linsey.

Its three names Raiders fans have grown to know very well are quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Conveniently enough, each of those players got big-money extensions this off-season, reinforcing their value to the Raiders.

Adams' potential impact is highlighted by Linsey, pointing out the need the Raiders have had for a receiver who can consistently win downfield.

That ability, combined with his previous history with Carr and Carr's growing willingness to take deep shots, could make the Raiders' offense one of the most prolific in the league.

Going over to their defensive representative, Crosby left no doubt after 2021 that he's not only the best player on the Raiders' defense but one of the best defensive linemen in the league.

That's what happens when you record a league-high 101 quarterback pressures and make the Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro teams.

It just shows the kind of work ethic Crosby possesses as a former fourth-round pick who has risen to be among the best at his position.

While those three were the official best three players listed for the Raiders, there also were a few honorable mentions.

Those would be left tackle Kolton Miller, tight end Darren Waller and newly signed pass rusher Chandler Jones.

Miller came into his own last season, grading out as a top-10 level tackle by PFF and being the lone consistent fixture on the Raiders' offensive line.

Waller likely would have made this list last year, and given that he's able to rebound after an injury-plagued season, should be a prime contender to be back among the Raiders' top players.

Jones, like Adams, is another new addition, bringing an All-Pro pedigree as a pass rusher who should fit right in alongside Crosby on the Raiders' defensive line.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin