Davante Adams Gets His Jersey Retired By Fresno State

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams' legacy as a football player met another milestone over the weekend, as the five-time Pro Bowler celebrated the retirement of his jersey by his alma mater, Fresno State.

He became just the ninth player in program history to have his jersey retired.

One of the fellow members of that rare company, of course, is Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, whom Adams played with for two seasons at Fresno State. Carr and his family were in attendance for the ceremony.

"I had big dreams, but you never know exactly what it's going to be like," Adams told the crowd at Saturday's homecoming game. "You're a big fish in a small pond in high school, and then you come here and now you're a small fish in a big pond again. I had a lot of work to do but I had a great coaching staff around me and teammates I would never trade for the world, and this fan base on top of that. ... This fan base and my teammates made it the most enjoyable experience for me."

Adams registered 3,031 receiving yards in his two seasons at Fresno State. He also found the end zone 28 times as a Bulldog.

The star receiver was selected as an All-American in those two seasons.

"I put a lot of work in obviously dating back 10-years plus," Adams said, via 247Sports. "To be able to come here and see my name up there with the covenant I'm in is amazing. I don't take this lightly. ... The love I get from these fans and the Fresno State community -- it means a lot to me. This is the type of stuff where I'm trying not to get too emotional out here because honestly it's a lot. It's an amazing feeling."

