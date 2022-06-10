Raiders Receivers Top-Five in the NFL

The Las Vegas Raiders' upgraded receiving corps now reside among the elite of the NFL.

In a division with three teams that are all projected playoff teams and with a new head coach and general manager, it would have been easy for the Las Vegas Raiders to think they should pivot into a rebuild.

Instead, new Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler have gone all-in on competing in the loaded AFC West, and media around the league have applauded their moves.

The biggest splash came in trading for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, a move that capitulated the Raiders' receiving corps to the top of the NFL.

Pro Football Focus is inclined to say as much, ranking the Raiders unit as fifth-best in the league in a recent ranking of the 2022 NFL receiving corps.

Adams is, of course, the first name mentioned, with the league-high 30 percent target share he's generated over the last three years being a standout number.

Considering Adams has shown the ability to be able to make plays at every level of the field and against any coverage, it's no surprise he's been targeted as much as he has.

Adams hasn't always had a supporting cast that could measure up in talent, but, as PFF points out, the Raiders can provide that handily.

After battling knee and back injuries in 2021, a return to health for tight end Darren Waller should see him back to being one of the two or three most productive tight ends in football.

The Raiders also have one of the best slot receivers in the NFL, Hunter Renfrow, who developed into quarterback Derek Carr's security blanket last season.

They aren't the only receivers the Raiders will feature, but when you can trot out a top-three like that, there are few secondaries that have a chance of matching up.

It's arguably the biggest reason why the Raiders are being looked at as a viable playoff contender despite the growing competition in the AFC.

With arguably the best collection of offensive players, they've had in 20 years, combined with one of the game's most accomplished offensive minds, the ceiling the Raiders could reach this season is very high.

