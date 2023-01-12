Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs Named to NFLPA All-Pro Team

The Las Vegas Raiders had two representatives elected to the inaugural NFLPA All-Pro Team.

The Las Vegas Raiders ultimately did not accomplish their initial goal of making the playoffs, but there's no doubt the offense was one of the more talented ones over the course of the season.

That, of course, can be much credited to wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs, who were among the top players at their position this year.

For that reason, the two Pro-Bowlers were named to the first-ever National Football Players Association All-Pro first team on Wednesday.

The team was voted on by active NFL players, who were ordered not to vote for themselves or fellow teammates.

Players had to vote for their respective positions and positions they line up against.

For special teams, team leaders were chosen to pick two selections.

Adams didn't miss a beat in joining the Raiders after eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers. The star wideout totaled 1,500-plus receiving yards for his second-straight season while adding a league-best 14 receiving touchdowns.

He averaged 89.2 receiving yards per game.

Adams was named to the Associated Press All-Pro first team last season and the season before that.

While many thought Adams would be the Raiders' offensive MVP this season, that honor has to go to Jacobs, who dominated in what was a contract year.

The running back claimed the NFL rushing title with 1,653 yards on the season. Adams also led the league with 97.2 rushing yards per game.

The entire NFLPA first team can be viewed here.

