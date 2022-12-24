Raiders WR Davante Adams on Facing the Pittsburgh Steelers

One of the league's biggest stars will be taking the field on the brightest stage this holiday weekend when the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the holiday classic.

Wide receiver Davante Adams was just named to his sixth career Pro Bowl this week, proving that he's capable of displaying his dominance no matter what club he plays for.

The Raiders' Week 16 opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, will be doing everything in their power to limit Adams from having a Pro-Bowl caliber outing on Saturday.

"They do a lot of different things," Adams said in his Wednesday press conference. "One of those teams that kind of mix it up a lot. They are pretty good with their disguises and different things like that to keep us watching pre-snap and post-snap, the shell and all that type of stuff. It's a lot of things that I've seen on tape from other teams as well. I've also got a little bit of history playing against that team too. I've played up against some of those guys -- a solid team for sure."

Saturday's Christmas Eve showdown between the two historic franchises will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic "Immaculate Reception."

"I mean, it's awesome," Adams said. "Obviously it won't have any bearing on the actual football game, but it's cool to be -- Pittsburgh is kind of like Green Bay, one of those historical places, a lot of a history, a lot of great players have been through there. So, it's always good to be able to experience that type of game, and obviously against a really good football team."

