Davante Adams Would Prefer the Ball to be Forced

High expectations were riding on Las Vegas Raiders star receiver Davante Adams heading into this season.

Coming off back-to-back All-Pro years and being reunited with his college quarterback and good friend, Derek Carr, it seemed as though Adams and the Raiders were bound to take one of the league’s toughest divisions by storm.

While that hasn’t been the case, Adams has lived up to the hype for much of this season, but inconsistency has limited the five-time Pro Bowler from being able to give the club his best every single game.

Often times, when a high-caliber player such as Adams joins a new team, plays that are not there can be forced.

Adams does not feel that has been the case this season, and in fact, welcomes the aggressive mindset.

"I'd like to force it. It is what it is. Nothing has been forced this year at all. I mean, I've had multiple games with like two catches, so I don't think that we should be talking about me getting the ball forced to me. Like, that's ridiculous. I think that when you have certain players, you do what you can do to get them opportunities, and that's why I'm here. That's why they paid me to come here and make plays. At the end of the day, if we're just going to concede and say, 'Oh, they double-teamed Tae, so it's forcing the ball to him if we threw it to him,’ then I've got no business being in this building, because that's what they're going to do. So if you think that the only way I'm going to get the ball is when I'm singled up, then I'm going to have four catches on the year. That's just how this thing goes. So I think we can do more honestly.

“You look at some of them, and the ones that we didn't hit, it just was a result of, like I said, a guy not doing his job. Me, I missed the one at the end. A guy missing block and Derek [Carr] has somebody in his face quick, and just different things where everybody has got to do their job and it'll change everything. Because if I come down with five more of those in the second half, or four more of them, then we're not having the same conversation because a lot of those were big play opportunities, too. And if I can catch those and get loose, then now we're saying, 'Well, why aren't they throwing him the ball enough? They should be throwing it more.' That's kind of how it goes, you ride the roller coaster sometimes based off of how the plays actually result. The second half, we didn't connect on them the way we did in the first half, and that's what you're going to get, a lot of overthinking. But at the end of the day, we've just got to find ways to make those plays and then we don't even have to answer certain questions."

