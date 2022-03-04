Skip to main content
Raiders' Dave Ziegler Gives Thoughts on Champ Kelly

Las Vegas Raiders GM Dave Ziegler gave insight into the hiring of assistant general manager Champ Kelly.

It's a new era all around the Las Vegas Raiders front office. With new General Manager Dave Ziegler and Assistant General Manager Champ Kelly, 2022 has kicked off what Raider Nation hopes to be a road to brighter days.

Ziegler was the former New England Patriots director of player personnel, while Kelly was the assistant director of player personnel for the Chicago Bears.

"Champ interviewed me for my first job in the NFL when I was a scouting assistant," Ziegler said. "I met Champ my first year while I was in Denver. And Champ just embodies a lot of the things that are important to me: very high attention to detail, has a very high standard for all work that's done, whether it's big or small, he's really smart in terms of just football big-picture thinking.

"I know he's a good evaluator. We have a level of trust and respect to each other. The asset that he's been for us so far has been huge. When you have someone who you can say, 'Hey, this is on your plate, you take care of it,' and you know it's going to be taken care of to the standard that you also embody and to the detail that you want it to be, that's really valuable."

Ziegler said Kelly "gets things done that I wanna get done before I even know I need them to get done.

"Champ's been really phenomenal in that way. And I think that relationship -- even though we've went separate ways, which has been nice because he's seen different things and he's been with different staffs, so he can bring an outside perspective -- it was a no-brainer for me even thinking before I have this opportunity, if this opportunity ever came, Champ Kelly was always someone that was going to -- I would hope would -- be able to go on this journey with us."

