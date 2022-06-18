Ziegler Reflects on First Stage as General Manager

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler has made it through his first spring with the Silver and Black.

June is almost halfway through, and Training Camp is just around the corner.

First-year Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler will be getting his first break yet before then with his first OTAs and mandatory minicamp in Las Vegas now behind him.

Ziegler spoke with Eddie Paskal of Raiders.com on Upon Further Review about his experience so far.

"I think it's been a learning process; it's been a good process," Ziegler said. "I think when you look at the roster, what we try to do -- we've talked about it from the beginning -- is build competition throughout the roster and I think we've done that.

"I think when you look at the roster, there's a lot of guys competing for spots and that was the idea as we wanted to build a competitive roster where everyone felt like they were being pushed to earn a spot and push to be their best, and I think we've done that through free agency and through the draft, and through college free agency and things of that nature."

Ziegler added, "I think it was evident here this spring. A lot of guys were competing, there's a lot of guys making strides and growing as players and growing as professionals and things of that nature, and that's exactly what we wanted to see. We hope that carries into training camp and obviously, when you get into training camp, there's an endpoint in sight where you're gonna have the season coming up and there's only so many spots on the roster."

Ziegler will have time to settle down with his family before it's time to get back to work in July.

"We go back East and have a little spot out there in Cape Cod to hang out at the beach and build sandcastles with the kids and throw them in the ocean and all that good stuff. And mixed in with some work, there's gonna be stuff that we're gonna be chipping away at: getting ready for camp, still tinkering with the roster, keeping a pulse of the league, all those things that come along with being a general manager and staying on top of the football operations side of things."

