Dave Ziegler: A Lot of Passion in Raiders Organization

Ziegler says a lot of pressure left his shoulders after he saw the passion within the Raiders organization.

Walking into a new organization could mean many things.

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler was pleasantly surprised with all the passion he found within the organization.

“I think the thing that has been pleasantly surprised me is you never know when you leave somewhere and going somewhere new, you don’t know who is in the building right?” Ziegler said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “So you don’t know who’s working in all the different areas and so it was a pleasant surprise just to see how many hard-working, detail-oriented, people that really take a lot of pride in their jobs.”

Ziegler also said that the passion, the hard-working put some pressure off his shoulders.

“A lot of people that take a lot of pride in being part of the Raiders organization, which is cool. So yes, you don’t know what you are going to expect so to find a lot of people that love what they do, that are hardworking, smart, that are diligent, like that’s refreshing because it takes a little bit of weight off your shoulders.”

“When you know there’s people you can count on, so that’s been awesome.”

