Dave Ziegler Focused on Building Depth and Competition

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler believes building depth and competition is a major focus when it comes to the roster.

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler has the eyes on the prize when it comes to how he wants to build his roster.

It’s all about building depth and competition within each position group.

“Well in terms of what we’re looking for in the draft, free agency, really the entire team, I would say what we are looking to do is build depth and competition like that’s really, I think a really important part of team building,” Ziegler said at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“When you have competition through the top of your roster through the bottom of your roster and people are being pushed, that’s really the focus.”

Ziegler noted that a strong team with depth and competition allows all position groups to benefit from each other.

“I think when you build depth and competition throughout your team, you’re naturally going to build position groups that have strengths that benefit whether it’s the quarterback, offensive line, the running backs, the pass rush benefits the corners, the corners benefit the pass rush so like all those different things fit together.”

“Our focus is on building depth and competition throughout the team.”

