Dave Ziegler: Old and New Scouting Systems “Crossover”

Las Vegas Raiders general Dave Ziegler says there's some crossover between the old and new scouting systems.

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler is continuing to introduce his new scouting system to the Silver and Black.

While the old and new scouting systems are different, there is some crossover.

“It’s not a big hurdle to clear,” Ziegler said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “There was actually some crossover also in what they… what Mike (Mayock) had in place and what some of his scouting philosophies were.”

“There was some crossover there so not the exact same but not like a totally different language and so it’s really a small hurtle,” Ziegler said. “Like these guys, they’ve all scouted for a long time. Most of them have been in different systems during the course of their career. So there’s more crossover even in different systems there’s more crossover than you think.”

Ziegler also says the only real hurdle is for everyone to understand the new scouting system introduced.

“There is an element of understanding right? So, there’s a teaching element. But they’re good people, they’ve been around for a long time, the staff that we have so it’s really not that big of a hurtle but again there is a teaching element to it.”

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin