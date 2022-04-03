Skip to main content

Ziegler: Raiders History, Facilities Attractive to Players

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler believes the history of the Raiders and the brand new state-of-the-art facilities make Las Vegas an attractive franchise for players.

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler believes there are a couple of things that make Silver and Black an attractive franchise for football players.

First and foremost, Ziegler says it’s the rich history the franchise itself holds.

“I think the history of Raider football is exciting,” Ziegler said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I think it’s a franchise we mentioned in our press conference, it’s a historic franchise. I think that’s an attractive thing.”

Besides the actual history of the franchise itself, moving into a brand new state-of-the-art facility and stadium, as well as the warm weather is definitely an eye-catch for future players.

“When you talk about Las Vegas obviously there’s beautiful weather, it’s warm all year round,” Ziegler said. “We have a beautiful facility. We have a new stadium. I think all those things, there’s a lot of things that we have in place in terms of our facilities that allow football players to maximize their potential and I think all players that… players want to be their best and when you can offer players a chance to do that by the facilities, training facilities, all those different things that we have within our building, that’s going to be an exciting thing for players.”

Ultimately, Ziegler believes the Raiders are, “Somewhere where they can maximize their abilities.”

