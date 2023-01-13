Raiders' GM Ziegler on Jarrett Stidham's Performance

In his first career NFL start, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham put up some impressive numbers against one of the best defenses in the NFL in the San Francisco 49ers. Stidham threw for 365 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions and consistently made throws that put his team in a position to win, although they ultimately lost in overtime.

Stidham’s play in this game put the league on notice, and while he did not exactly replicate this performance against the Chiefs, had fans wondering if he could be the Raiders’ quarterback of the future. Stidham, 26, just completed his fourth season in the NFL.

General manager Dave Ziegler has some familiarity with Stidham from their days in New England, where Stidham was originally drafted. Ziegler was asked in an interview last Friday if he thought Stidham could be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

“I’ve been around Jarrett for a long time, since he came into the league, when he was in New England, and so I’ve seen him develop, but at the same time, I had not seen him start a game. I hadn’t seen him step into that role and play with the lights on, and play in four quarters, and so there was still that element of, ‘what are you going to do when you get into that situation?’ and he obviously answered the call,” he said.

Against the Chiefs in a 31-13 loss, Stidham only threw for 219 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He struggled to move the ball through the air, and his touchdown to Hunter Renfrow came in the fourth quarter when the game was already decided. One positive from this game from Stidham was his mobility, as he was the team’s leading rusher with 50 yards on seven carries.

Ziegler was non-committal on Stidham’s future with the Raiders, and he is a free agent, so it is unclear whether or not they will bring him back.

“I think it’s too early to make a call on what his future is, just because it is a hard position to play, but his opportunity to play against Kansas City, that goes into the evaluation process, to see what we have with him,” he said.

In the next couple months, Ziegler and the Raiders will have to decide whether or not they want Stidham to be the quarterback of the future, or if they are going to let him walk and pursue someone else to be under center for next season.

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, held at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind. March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST, is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. During that time, starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

