Dave Ziegler: Versatility is Valued in Football Players

Since the Raiders under new management value versatility, they won't be looking for players that fit a mold but rather are versatile.

There are dozens of philosophies when it comes to drafting and building a football team.

With Las Vegas Raiders' defensive coordinator noting that he’s not necessarily looking for a specific player but good football players, it makes general manager Dave Ziegler’s job a little easier.

Simply put, the Raiders want good, solid versatile football players.

“I think being multiple and… when you are multiple, you value versatility right?” Ziegler said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “And so I think you look for just good football players and if you can find a lot of good football players and then you ask them to do what they do well, it definitely does make it easier instead of like ‘I have to find this specific body type for this specific skillset.’”

Instead of trying to create a team that fits “molds”, the Raiders will draft good football players and adjust their coaching to utilize each of their best skills.

“It sounds simple but we’re gonna just draft good football players and find what they do well and use them to the best of their abilities.”

