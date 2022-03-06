Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: David Bell, Purdue

Purdue wide receiver David Bell put up big numbers for the Purdue Boilermakers and could be an answer for the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Draft

The Big Ten is represented well when looking at the wide receiver position in the NFL Draft.

Players such as Ohio State's Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave are sure to dominate the conversation, but they aren't the conference's only standouts.

Purdue wideout David Bell has put up the kind of numbers to warrant being ranked among the better receiver prospects in the 2022 class.

A 2021 All-American, Bell recorded 93 catches for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns.

Bell previously had led the Big Ten in catches in 2019 as a freshman and in touchdowns in 2020.

At 6-2 and 205 pounds, Bell has good size for the position and the strength to force plenty of missed tackles and be a threat after the catch.

He's adept at working in the middle of the field, knowing where the soft spots are in zone coverage from either the outside or in the slot.

Bell has great body control back shoulder routes and brings good ball skills to the table.

He's not considered the most dynamic athlete, having average lateral quickness and not presenting himself as great of a deep threat as other receivers.

Bell will need to fix inconsistencies with his route running and has to work on his tendency to push off on defenders, which will be called offensive pass interference more frequently in the NFL.

Bell's ceiling isn't as high as other receivers in the draft, but he projects to be able to step in right away as a reliable second or third option in a team's offense.

