Raiders Trade Tackle David Sharpe to Washington

It was announced yesterday that the Raiders would be trading offensive tackle David Sharpe and a 2021 seventh-round pick to Washington for a 2021 sixth-round pick.

Sharpe, who was originally drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, started two games and played in nine last season.

Sharpe was actually in his second stint with the Raiders last season. The team waived Sharpe before the start of the 2018 season.

He then played two games with the Houston Texans before coming back to the Raiders and playing in 17 games the last two years.

Sharpe was tendered as a restricted free agent by the Raiders in March and is set to make $2.133 million this season.

The former Florida gator will be reuniting with the head coach that drafted him, Washington’s new defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

Del Rio was in what would end up being his last year as the coach of the Raiders in 2017. It makes more sense why Washington would then be interested in the third-year tackle.

Sharpe also blocked for Del Rio’s son, Luke, when they were both at Florida, so the two were likely familiar before Sharpe was drafted.

It’s expected that at the very least Sharpe will provide depth at tackle for Washington as it is dealing with injuries and inexperience at the left tackle spot.

It was also reported that Sharpe will be able to compete for the starting left tackle spot. He had primarily been a right tackle with the Raiders, although his size (6-6, 330) and athleticism projects that he could slide over and potentially fill that spot.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter