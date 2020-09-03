SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Raiders Trade Tackle David Sharpe to Washington

Darin Alexander Baydoun

It was announced yesterday that the Raiders would be trading offensive tackle David Sharpe and a 2021 seventh-round pick to Washington for a 2021 sixth-round pick.

Sharpe, who was originally drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, started two games and played in nine last season.

Sharpe was actually in his second stint with the Raiders last season. The team waived Sharpe before the start of the 2018 season.

He then played two games with the Houston Texans before coming back to the Raiders and playing in 17 games the last two years.

Sharpe was tendered as a restricted free agent by the Raiders in March and is set to make $2.133 million this season.

The former Florida gator will be reuniting with the head coach that drafted him, Washington’s new defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

Del Rio was in what would end up being his last year as the coach of the Raiders in 2017. It makes more sense why Washington would then be interested in the third-year tackle.

Sharpe also blocked for Del Rio’s son, Luke, when they were both at Florida, so the two were likely familiar before Sharpe was drafted.

It’s expected that at the very least Sharpe will provide depth at tackle for Washington as it is dealing with injuries and inexperience at the left tackle spot.

It was also reported that Sharpe will be able to compete for the starting left tackle spot. He had primarily been a right tackle with the Raiders, although his size (6-6, 330) and athleticism projects that he could slide over and potentially fill that spot. 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Releasing Prince Amukamara Means for Las Vegas Raiders

Cornerback Prince Amukamara was released by the Raiders on Monday. Coach Jon Gruden is betting on his young cornerbacks to be successful this season.

Hikaru Kudo

by

El Hefe

Maliek Collins is an Anchor for the Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders Jon Gruden calls defensive lineman Maliek Collins "The key to our defense"

Tom LaMarre

by

B1G Ball Buster1

The Black Hole: Go Inside Las Vegas Raiders Football

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Cornerback Damon Arnette Seen Wearing Soft Cast at Practice

Cornerback Damon Arnette was seen wearing a soft cast at practice on Thursday. It has been reported that he fractured his thumb.

Hikaru Kudo

Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions, Emails 3.0

Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven takes time to answer your Las Vegas Raiders questions and emails that you've sent it.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Las Vegas Raiders Practice Squad Adjustments

The National Food League will have expanded practice squads this season, and we look at the impact on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Raiderforever

Las Vegas Raiders Special Teams Adapting to Training Camp

Without exhibition games, the Raiders are adapting to training camp by running live kickoff and punt drills.

Hikaru Kudo

Miami Dolphins Raekwon McMillan Now a Las Vegas Raider

The Las Vegas Raiders needed help at linebacker, and they got it when they traded for the Miami Dolphins Raekwon McMillan.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Autumn Wind

Las Vegas Raider Tyrell Williams Out for 2020 Season

Raiders receiver Tyrell Williams will miss the season due to shoulder surgery

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Raiders’ Offensive Predictions are Bright

As the 2020 Las Vegas Raiders season closes in, the offensive prediction is bright for the Silver and Black.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

R Mak