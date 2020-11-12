Las Vegas Raiders Defense Still Has Improving To Do

Blame it on injuries, blame it on coaching.

Blame it whoever you want.

Point is, the Las Vegas Raiders still have to improve to do.

This past Sunday, the Silver and Black allowed 326 yards thrown by quarterback Justin Herbert.

That’s literally double what Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw for.

Their rushing defense was much better, allowing only 128 yards on the ground.

As the Raiders enter the middle core of their season, their defense still has plenty of improving to do.

Las Vegas is the 23rd in the league when it comes to total offensive yards allowed per game.

With the Broncos on the docket, even with injuries, the Raiders have to improve their defense.

In the modern NFL, teams simply cannot win games without an effective defense.

“We need to get better,” Head coach Jon Gruden said. “We did get home a couple of times. Obviously, we were without [DT] Maurice Hurst and [DE] Arden Key. We asked [DE] Chris Smith to step up. We activated [DT] Daniel Ross. [DT Johnathan] Hankins came back, he was not with us all week with his wife having the baby. Those guys just plat hard. You have to tip your hat to them and you really have to respect the way that they play the game. They play hard. We have to keep getting better and that’s what we’re going to try to do in the second half of the season.”

Has the defense improved from Week 1? Yes. Last week, the Raiders booked another two sacks thanks to the efforts of Maxx Crosby and Carl Nassib.

But as Gruden said, the Las Vegas defense still has a long way to go.

