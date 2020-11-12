SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Las Vegas Raiders Defense Still Has Improving To Do

Hikaru Kudo

Blame it on injuries, blame it on coaching.

Blame it whoever you want.

Point is, the Las Vegas Raiders still have to improve to do.

This past Sunday, the Silver and Black allowed 326 yards thrown by quarterback Justin Herbert.

That’s literally double what Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw for.

Their rushing defense was much better, allowing only 128 yards on the ground.

As the Raiders enter the middle core of their season, their defense still has plenty of improving to do.

Las Vegas is the 23rd in the league when it comes to total offensive yards allowed per game.

With the Broncos on the docket, even with injuries, the Raiders have to improve their defense.

In the modern NFL, teams simply cannot win games without an effective defense.

“We need to get better,” Head coach Jon Gruden said. “We did get home a couple of times. Obviously, we were without [DT] Maurice Hurst and [DE] Arden Key. We asked [DE] Chris Smith to step up. We activated [DT] Daniel Ross. [DT Johnathan] Hankins came back, he was not with us all week with his wife having the baby. Those guys just plat hard. You have to tip your hat to them and you really have to respect the way that they play the game. They play hard. We have to keep getting better and that’s what we’re going to try to do in the second half of the season.”

Has the defense improved from Week 1? Yes. Last week, the Raiders booked another two sacks thanks to the efforts of Maxx Crosby and Carl Nassib.

But as Gruden said, the Las Vegas defense still has a long way to go.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Thread

Join us in the official Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven game thread for the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Derek Carr’s Diving First Down: Another Tool for the Raiders

Quarterback Derek Carr showed his diving skills on the field Sunday. It's yet another tool for the Silver and Black to use moving forward.

Hikaru Kudo

by

DuffyCarpenter1

Previewing the Denver Broncos Offense

The Raiders defense will be going up against a Denver offense that hasn't had much consistency

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Jon Gruden Pleased as Las Vegas Raiders March Forward

Jon Gruden is not known as a coach who sees his team from the perspective of half-full, but at the midway point of the 2020 season, he is pleased.

Tom LaMarre

Around the World of the NFL Podcast XXI

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Previewing the Denver Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders will play their second AFC West game in a row when they take on the Denver Broncos

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

DuffyCarpenter1

Cornerback Isaiah Johnson Stepped Up for the Raiders

Cornerback Isaiah Johnson won the game for the Raiders, after ajaring Donald Palmer Jr.'s catch in the end zone with time running out.

Hikaru Kudo

by

NewRaiderFan

Recap from Raiders 31-26 Win Against the Chargers

The Raiders stayed undefeated in the AFC by beating the Chargers 31-26

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

NewRaiderFan

Gruden: “I Don’t Regret Calling it. I Do Regret the Results”

Head coach Jon Gruden takes responsibility for the three points given away at the end of the first half on Sunday.

Hikaru Kudo

by

DuffyCarpenter1

How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

How to watch the Raiders (4-3) play the Chargers (2-5) in Week 9 action.

Hikaru Kudo

by

MSU88CHICK