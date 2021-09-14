Las Vegas Raiders Defense is Just Warming Up

The Raiders defense impressed in Week 1 by showing what the new Cover 3 defense under Gus Bradley could deliver.

What a game in Las Vegas.

While there were inconsistencies in the defense, which is expected in the first regular season game with a new defensive coordinator, the pressure from the defensive line was present throughout the entire game.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby was playing as if it was a continuation of last season. He ended with six tackles including four solo tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and four sacks.

The solidified defensive line helped the rest of the defense get used to the new Cover 3 defense Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley introduced this season.

However, the defense line was a little undermined against the Baltimore Ravens due to Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson’s ability to escape the pocket.

In the secondary, cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. showed his value in his first regular season game in the Silver and Black.

Then there’s the few points of positive play by linebacker K.J. Wright. The new addition to the Raiders, which cost the Silver and Black linebacker Tanner Muse, showed he was on the right direction as to what he can add to squad.

Plus add the forced fumble by defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson in the fourth quarter.

Then in overtime, defensive end Carl Nassib makes a clutch sack, forcing a fumble and recovering the ball for the Silver and Black.

That leads to the game-winning touchdown by Jones.

Clearly, it’s going to take some time for the Raiders to get established under the Cover 3 defense. However, the difference here compared to last season is that when the call goes as planned, it works well.

The defense was a major reason why it forced overtime to happen.

The Raiders must build on what was established on the field tonight.

