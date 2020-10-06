SI.com
RaiderMaven
Las Vegas Raiders Defense Must Improve

Hikaru Kudo

The talk of the Las Vegas Raiders since the 30-23 loss against the Bills has been their defense.

While there were no doubt offensive mistakes on the field on Sunday, such as two fumbles which resulted in a touchdown for Buffalo, the defense was a struggling machine for the second week running.

At different points of the game, safety Johnathan Abram and Lamarcus Joyner were both injured. While they returned to the game a possession or two later, the Silver and Black are still struggling to keep their defense consistent.

A consistent defense is fundamental for a successful NFL franchise.

Take for instance the first time Joyner was injured. It was in the first quarter and the Bills were on the Las Vegas 26-yard line. It was a third and short. Amik Robertson came in to replace Joyner. The man Robertson was covering was a rookie wide receiver, Gabriel Davis.

Davis beats Robertson on the man-on-man coverage and left wide open for Allen to throw to the end zone.

If this were Joyner, he at least would have stuck with Davis on the route.

It’s not just consistency that’s hurting the Raiders.

It’s the penalties as well.

The Silver and Black defense committed four penalties for 46 yards on Sunday.

While the penalties vary from neutral zone infractions to unnecessary roughness, giving away free yards, especially when the defense has been struggling for the past couple of games, is completely unacceptable.

How about the defensive line?

The pass rush is still not there for the Raiders. Bills quarterback Josh Allen had all the time in the world because he wasn’t being pressured.

There are a multitude of issues the Raiders defense must fix up if they want to start stopping opponents.

