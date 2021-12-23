Raiders Defense Needs to Stop Broncos Offense Again

The Raiders, as they have done in the past three contests against the Broncos, need to stop their offense again.

Regardless of who is under center for the Denver Broncos, the Las Vegas Raiders need to stop the Denver Broncos offense again.

The Silver and Black did it earlier this season with a phenomenal five-sack and 17 quarterback hits performance.

Leading the way defensive end Maxx Crosby with three sacks including one tackle for loss.

The first time around, Teddy Bridgewater was under center for Denver.

This time around, due to Bridgewater getting ruled out this week, Drew Lock will return under center.

Lock started in both contests against the Raiders last season.

In those games, the Silver and Black managed to grab four interceptions and four sacks.

Crosby had two sacks of his own.

"Again, we're going into a game where we're preparing for multiple quarterbacks. Going into this past weekend and our defense has done a really good job with that," Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said.

"So, I think it'll stay status quo. [The Broncos] were tough for us last time when we played them. They were tough last year when we played them, regardless of who the quarterback has been."

It’s simple. If the defense applies pressure to Lock and managed to get him down on the ground a few times, the Silver and Black will be in good shape.

Crosby and co. need to keep doing the same thing you guys have been against the Broncos.

