Las Vegas Raiders Defense is Struggling

Hikaru Kudo

It’s two weeks into this season and there’s been a common theme in both games the Silver and Black played in.

The defense just wasn’t up to an optimal level.

Sure, blame the loss of linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski for both weeks, which is in fact true and changes the scope of the defense.

But even then, the Raiders defense as a unit was being stomped on.

In two games, Las Vegas allowed 241 rushing yards. While not the greatest of numbers, the Silver and Black are in the middle of the pack as expected.

This is partially due to a strong defensive line with the likes of defensive end Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby able to apply pressure to the opponent’s quarterback.

While still something to work on, it’s not as bad as the passing defense.

The Raiders have struggled big-time limiting the ball in the air. In two weeks, the Raiders are 29 in the league for passing yards allowed. The Silver and Black have allowed 571 total passing yards in two games.

That’s an average of 285.5 yards per game. That’s way too many yards allowed.

Simply put, the opponents have been able to outrun the secondary.

The secondary was ranked 24 by Pro Football Focus prior to the 2020 season.

The Raiders are so far living up to that ranking, perhaps a little worse.

As a cherry on top, it’s not going to get any easier. The Raiders are up against Cam Newton, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the next three weeks.

Three quarterbacks who like to throw the ball long.

The Raiders defense, specifically the secondary, need to step in the coming weeks if the Raiders want to keep their winning ways.

Comments
No. 1-3
Raideraid
Raideraid

I appreciate high turnaround and general quality of articles here, I really do. But I gotta respectfully disagree about our defensive issues. “Strong defensive line”? “Ferrell and Crosby?” If we’re going to name names, maybe try Maurice Hurst or Carl Nassib, two rotational players who each have more sacks/tfl/qb hits (0.5/0.5/3 each) than both our young defensive ends combined (0/0/1 combined). According to Football Outsiders, our D-line is ranked 29 against the running backs and 32 pass-rushing. Meanwhile our back seven is ranked 19 in adjusted yards against running backs when they get to the second level, and Abrams’ has more tfl and an equal number of qb hits (1/1) as Ferrel and Crosby combined. Not saying our secondary is playing great, but outside of one big trip and a rough first half against the Saints by Arnette (oh and every minute played by Erik Harris), they’ve been fine. Get our DL to middle of the pack in terms of pressure (and bench Harris for Heath or Joyner at free safety) and I bet they’ll be better than fine.

terrywak
terrywak

With defense its everyone doing their job, not just the secondary. With no pass rush, the secondary gets picked apart.

Raiderforever
Raiderforever

good test and experience for our young secondary. Give them hell Raiders.

