Las Vegas Raiders Defense is Struggling

It’s two weeks into this season and there’s been a common theme in both games the Silver and Black played in.

The defense just wasn’t up to an optimal level.

Sure, blame the loss of linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski for both weeks, which is in fact true and changes the scope of the defense.

But even then, the Raiders defense as a unit was being stomped on.

In two games, Las Vegas allowed 241 rushing yards. While not the greatest of numbers, the Silver and Black are in the middle of the pack as expected.

This is partially due to a strong defensive line with the likes of defensive end Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby able to apply pressure to the opponent’s quarterback.

While still something to work on, it’s not as bad as the passing defense.

The Raiders have struggled big-time limiting the ball in the air. In two weeks, the Raiders are 29 in the league for passing yards allowed. The Silver and Black have allowed 571 total passing yards in two games.

That’s an average of 285.5 yards per game. That’s way too many yards allowed.

Simply put, the opponents have been able to outrun the secondary.

The secondary was ranked 24 by Pro Football Focus prior to the 2020 season.

The Raiders are so far living up to that ranking, perhaps a little worse.

As a cherry on top, it’s not going to get any easier. The Raiders are up against Cam Newton, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the next three weeks.

Three quarterbacks who like to throw the ball long.

The Raiders defense, specifically the secondary, need to step in the coming weeks if the Raiders want to keep their winning ways.

