Casey Hayward Jr. Big Addition to Raiders Secondary

Defensive back Casey Hayward Jr. is a big addition to the Raiders with his experience in the new defensive system.

With the preseason officially underway yesterday, a player to keep an eye out for is defensive back Casey Hayward Jr.

Hayward comes off a season with 41 tackles including 36 solo tackles. He had one interception for nine yards, eight passes defended and five assists in 2020.

Hayward joins the crew of Damon Arnette, Trayvon Mullen Jr. and Johnathan Abram who allowed the seventh-most pass yards and tied for the fourth-least number of interceptions in the NFL in 2020.

Hayward, alongside the stats above, is a two-time All-Pro cornerback. Entering his tenth season, he plays under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley for the fifth season after following him from the Los Angeles Chargers.

As for head coach Jon Gruden, he says there are three big reasons the Raiders wanted to sign Hayward.

“He’s a polished pro, number one,” Gruden said via Raiders.com.

“He’s experienced in this system, number two.”

“Got a lot of history with the coaching staff, number three.”

Hayward having the knowledge of the new defensive system in place will be a huge benefit for the Silver and Black as they get adjusted to a new scheme as the season progresses.

The numbers and the experience are on Hayward's side. Now, it’s up to him to prove his value to the Silver and Black this season.

