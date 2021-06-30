Ron Milus: Establishing a New System in Las Vegas

Raiders defensive backs coach Ron Milus is setting up a new defensive system in Las Vegas with the help of defensive back Casey Hayward Jr.

New incoming Raiders defensive backs coach Ron Milus is establishing a new defensive system under the leadership of new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

From the transition from the Los Angeles Chargers to the Las Vegas Raiders, Milus says he’s come to sin city in a lucky situation.

“I think I’ve been fortunate to come into this situation because there has been some draft capital put in the back end,” Milus told Raider's analyst Eric Allen via Raiders.com.

“You look at John, you look at Mullen, and again this year, we end up going with two safeties, so I’ve been fortunate that way so it’s my job and the rest of us on the defensive side of the ball to try to get them to reach their potential.”

Milus is talking about second-round pick safety Tre’von Moehrig and fourth-round pick safety Tyree Gillespie.

It’s evidently clear that the Raiders are investing in their secondary and the defense as a whole.

Milus says his role is simply to lead the defensive backs.

“These guys are good players and all I am trying to do is point them in the right direction,” Milus said.

With that said, when a new defensive system is put in place, there needs to be a leader within the players themselves.

In comes Casey Hayward Jr. who followed Milus and Bradley from the Chargers to the Raiders.

Milus said Hayward has been performing as expected this summer.

“He’s (Hayward) been doing everything I thought he was going to do,” Milus said.

“Next year will be my sixth year with Casey so we have kind of grown together if you want to say it that way. When he was available right after the draft, it was like a perfect pick.”

“When he comes in, he knows what to do. If I’m not able to relay the information, they can always ask Casey because Casey has been doing the same thing for a number of years in this system. Love Casey.”

“Casey brings some professionalism to the table and he’s going to help our young players because he’s been around the block a couple of times.”

With the help of Hayward, Milus has been hard at work establishing a new defensive system in Las Vegas.

Raider Nation will see the new system in play once the season comes around in August.

