Taking a Look at Defensive Backs Coach Ron Milus

Defensive backs coach Ron Milus followed new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley to Las Vegas, after Milus served under Bradley with the Chargers.

We continue our journey of the Raiders defensive personnel with defensive backs coach Ron Milus.

Milus comes to the Raiders with 21 years of coaching experience, the past eight seasons spent with the Los Angeles Chargers. He is part of the crew that followed new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley to Las Vegas.

For the past four seasons, he has served as the Chargers defensive backs coach. During that time span, his defense allowed an average of 329.6 total yards per game and 213.3 net passing yards per game. Those stats are good for the sixth and fourth in the NFL respectively.

With experience developing cornerbacks, such as helping cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. to his second consecutive Pro Bowl in 2017 and coaching rookie safety Derwin James to a first-time All-Pro, All-Rookie and Pro Bowl selections in 2018, Milus can help develop the young cornerback talent for Las Vegas.

In fact, Milus can continue developing and improving Hayward as he signed with the Raiders yesterday.

Obviously, consistency is a key when it comes to success on the field. With over two decades of experience, Milus brings to the table and his knowledge of Bradley’s playstyle, the Silver and Black secondary should be in good hands with Milus.

