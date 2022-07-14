Raiders’ Defensive Coaching Staff: QC Coach Matthew Feeney

After previewing all of the Las Vegas Raiders opponents for the 2022 season, we’re shifting gears and looking into the coaching staff for the Silver and Black.

We continue the series by previewing the defensive staff for the Raiders.

Defensive Quality Control Coach Matthew Feeney

Defensive quality control coach Mathew Feeney joins the Las Vegas Raiders after spending the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach for the Akron Zips.

Prior to joining Akron, he served as the defensive coordinator for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2018 and coached their linebackers in 2017.

In 2018, Feeney’s defense was ranked No. 1 in the Southern Conference in scoring defense (18.5), passing defense (172.0), interception return average (31.9), interception return yards (31.9), fumble returns (20), fumbles recovered (20) and red zone defense (68).

His defense at Chattanooga was a solid defending machine.

In addition, in 2018, Feeney helped lead senior defensive lineman Isaiah Mack to the consensus 2018 Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Six of his defenders received All-Conference honors.

Feeney has experience leading a successful defense and has an eye to spot one.

He starts his NFL coaching career with the Raiders as a defensive quality control coach.

