Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley’s First Test with Raiders

Gus Bradley will get his first test as the Raiders defensive coordinator on Monday Night Football.

It’s a first for many this week.

A major first is Gus Bradley’s first helm as the Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator.

As a refresher, back in January, Bradley was hired as the defensive coordinator for the Silver and Black. He replaced Paul Guenther.

While Monday might be Bradley’s first official game as head coach Jon Gruden’s defensive coordinator, he has worked with Gruden in the past.

Back in 2006, Bradley served as Gruden’s defensive quality assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gruden promoted Bradley to linebackers coach for both 2007 and 2008 seasons.

Bradley has changed the defensive scheme in Las Vegas, switching to the 4-3 Cover 3 defense. He developed this defensive scheme with Pete Carroll during his tenure as a Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator from 2009 to 2013.

Bradley improved the defensive numbers during his time in Seattle. The hope is he does the same in Las Vegas.

A mainstay to keep an eye out for this Monday is the latest addition to the Raiders, linebacker K.J. Wright. Monday will effectively be his first time suiting up for the Silver and Black as he was signed after the Raiders preseason.

A lot of expectations have been placed on Bradley’s shoulders. Raider Nation will find out if he passes his first test on Monday.

