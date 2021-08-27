Raiders Gus Bradley Happy with CB Amik Robertson

2020 fourth-round pick cornerback Amik Robertson has been impressing defensive coordinator Gus Bradley with his versatility.

With a new defensive coordinator, on top of it a new season means new evaluations.

The 2020 fourth-round draft pick, cornerback Amik Robertson, has shown his versatility this preseason as he has adjusted to an outside cornerback position.

Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley likes what he’s seeing so far.

"I've been impressed with him now. We played some man coverage last week just to see his skillset,” Bradley said via Raiders.com.

“He did a good job as a nickel. He had an opportunity for a pick on the perimeter. So, I think with these guys you're hoping that they play things enough that they start to feel comfortable, and they can utilize their skillset and show us their skillset.”

“So, the way he's done some things on the inside we feel like it's getting more consistent, and then on the outside I think he's getting more comfortable with the techniques."

Effectively, Robertson is starting to show signs of both an inside and outside cornerback, a useful tool for the Raiders secondary if Robertson can stay consistent.

There’s one more preseason game to clean up before the regular season begins.

