Patrick Graham Hired as Raiders Defensive Coordinator

The Las Vegas Raiders hire Patrick Graham as their new defensive coordinator.

The Las Vegas Raiders are under a new defensive coordinator yet again for next season.

On Friday, news that Patrick Graham will be hired as the next Silver and Black defensive coordinator was reported by Tom Pelissero.

Graham joins the company of new Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh Daniels.

The Silver and Black coaching staff get Graham from the New York Giants. Graham was their defensive coordinator for two seasons.

Graham was also a finalist for the Minnesota Vikings job and was set to return to the Giants staff.

Instead, he is coming to Sin City.

Graham has served as the defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins in 2019 and as said before, two seasons with the Giants.

As for Gus Bradley, who was the Silver and Black’s previous defensive coordinator, will be heading out to the Indianapolis Colts to lead their defense.

That news was also broken on Friday.

Bradley leaves the Raiders after serving as their defensive coordinator for one lone season.

