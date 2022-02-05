Skip to main content
Team(s)
Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants

Patrick Graham Hired as Raiders Defensive Coordinator

The Las Vegas Raiders hire Patrick Graham as their new defensive coordinator.

The Las Vegas Raiders are under a new defensive coordinator yet again for next season.

On Friday, news that Patrick Graham will be hired as the next Silver and Black defensive coordinator was reported by Tom Pelissero.

Graham joins the company of new Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh Daniels.

The Silver and Black coaching staff get Graham from the New York Giants. Graham was their defensive coordinator for two seasons.

Graham was also a finalist for the Minnesota Vikings job and was set to return to the Giants staff.

Instead, he is coming to Sin City.

Read More

Graham has served as the defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins in 2019 and as said before, two seasons with the Giants.

As for Gus Bradley, who was the Silver and Black’s previous defensive coordinator, will be heading out to the Indianapolis Colts to lead their defense.

That news was also broken on Friday.

Bradley leaves the Raiders after serving as their defensive coordinator for one lone season.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

USATSI_17020517_168390101_lowres
News

Patrick Graham Hired as Raiders Defensive Coordinator

just now
USATSI_17413357_168390101_lowres
News

Maxx Crosby Talks Pro Bowl and Josh McDaniels

55 minutes ago
BS BROS 2
The Black Hole+

B.S. Brothers NFL Podcast: Episode #50

1 hour ago
Mark Davis Part Two
The Black Hole+

A Conversation with Raiders Owner Mark Davis, Trading (David) Carr

19 hours ago
USATSI_17329994_168390101_lowres
News

Bill Belichick compared Josh McDaniels to Nick Saban

19 hours ago
USATSI_17480941_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Hunter Renfrow Gives First Impression on McDaniels

Feb 4, 2022
a723b338e1f841fab1358b619e01d5ef
GM Report

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Jordan Davis, Georgia Bulldogs

Feb 4, 2022
USATSI_16965646_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Draft Prospect: Drake London

Feb 4, 2022