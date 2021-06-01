Clelin Ferrell Says Discipline Is the Key to Success

Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell notes that his discipline is a major key to make a big leaps this season.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell knows he’s got work to do after a rough 2020 campaign.

Last season, he started and played in 11 games for the Silver and Black. In those contests, he had 27 tackles including 18 solo tackles, 10 quarterback hits, nine assists, two forced fumbles, and a mere three passes defended.

Ferrell has already made it known that he has to improve his numbers from last year. He says it begins with his discipline and staying true to himself.

"I think it's me staying disciplined and staying true to myself and not trying to be outside of myself,” Ferrell said via Raiders.com.

“Like, I know who I am as a player and the No. 1 thing is, I know it's going to pay off. So, just staying disciplined and being myself every single day.”

“Being the same person every single day regardless of what anybody got to say, regardless of the circumstances — just come in and work hard and try to get this team to a Super Bowl."

Ferrell kept repeating over and over the same thing.

“Being myself”.

There are times where players in the NFL try to be someone they aren’t. Ferrell made it clear that used to be his case.

With the proper mindset means he’s only missing one thing: execution. Execution comes with time, work, patience and perhaps even a little bit of luck.

It’s looking like potentially a bright future for Ferrell. Raider Nation, he’s got the mentality. Now the question is whether he can execute his thoughts on the field.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin