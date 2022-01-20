Raiders Crosby Looking to Next Year Despite Playoff Loss

Despite his first career playoff game resulting in a loss, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is looking forward to next season.

"I've still been in the facility every day since the season ended," Crosby said on The Rich Eisen Show. "It's been heartbreaking because what we went through – how much we put into it just to end on a last play like that. It's been tough. I just want to keep playing football. That's really all it is for me and I know the guys feel the same."

Crosby has a career year as he led the NFL in quarterback pressures and second on the Raiders with eight sacks on the year.

Crosby’s efforts landed him as a Pro Bowler this season and on the Second Team All-Pro Team.

Crosby also made his first career playoff game his career.

He’s already full force with the off-season, staying focused and turning gears to next season.

