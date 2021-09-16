DE Maxx Crosby Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is quite literally starting the season off in the best way possible.

In the Week 1 33-27 victory against the Baltimore Ravens, defensive end Maxx Crosby performed the best of any AFC Defensive player, earning him AFC Defensive Player of the Week awards.

Crosby booked six tackles, four quarterback hits and two sacks in the Week 1 matchup.

Keep in mind this was against quarterback Lamar Jackson, who won NFL MVP just a mere two seasons ago.

Crosby owned a Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade of 93.1, tied for best among all edge rushers in Week 1 of play.

This isn’t Crosby first time receiving AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. He did it in Week 11 during his rookie season.

Crosby also previously won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors last year in Week 17.

The only thing Crosby needs to keep doing is exactly what he did in Week 1. He needs to continue being the threat on the field the opposing offense has no answer for.

