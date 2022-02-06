Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Speaks Highly on Patrick Graham

For Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is actually not new at all.

In fact, back in 2019, Crosby visited the Miami Dolphins where Graham served as the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator at the time.

Naturally, Crosby got a phone call from Graham minutes after he was hired by the Raiders.

"Once he got hired [by the Raiders Friday night], he called me like 20 minutes after I found out,” Crosby said via Paul Guiterrez. “He had nothing but positive things to say and I'm looking forward to working with him."

Crosby is excited about the new defensive schemes Graham intends to bring to Las Vegas.

"I've been a 4-3 [alignment] guy since high school," Crosby said. "I want to be able to play 6-[technique] and 9-tech and Coach Graham, the first thing he said was, 'Stop hearing all this noise about 3-4, 4-3. We're going to put you in the right position.'

"It comes down to is just trust and obviously he wants me to succeed and help the team in any way he can. So that's what I plan on doing -- just continuing going on the right trajectory in my career."

