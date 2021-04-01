DE Yannick Ngakoue Excited to Play for the Raiders

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue shared his thoughts on becoming the latest addition to the Silver and Black family.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is excited to play for the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Mar. 19, the Raiders announced that Ngakoue signed a two-year, $26 million contract with the Silver and Black.

The newly signed defensive end talked about the reason why he decided to make Las Vegas his new home.

“You’d have to be a fool not to want to play for the Raiders,” Ngakoue said via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Just their tradition, the history behind the Hall of Famers they have. I aspire to be a Hall of Famer today.”

In addition, another thing that attracted Ngakoue to Las Vegas is new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

“I’m going with a defensive coordinator that’s used to my style of play, that used me before with my former head coach and defense definitely utilize my skills to help the team out tremendously so it’s just a blessing,” Ngakoue said.

He also sent a message to Raider fans as Raider Nation prepares to welcome in a new defensive coordinator.

“I’m here to win,” Ngakoue said. “I’m also here to make a change in this community in the Las Vegas area and Henderson… You’re getting a guy that is inspiring to be great, is inspiring to go down as one of the greats.”

