Raiders Defensive Line Coach Rod Marinelli Set to Retire

Rod Marinelli, who served as the Raiders defensive line coach for the past two seasons, is calling it a coaching career.

Rod Marinelli is officially hanging up his football coaching cleats.

Ian Rapoport reported that the Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach and former Detroit Lions head coach is planning to retire.

While Marinelli did have interest from other clubs for a job, the 72-year-old decided to call it a career and head to Texas for retirement.

Marinelli’s coaching career began as the high school defensive coordinator in Rosemead, CA in 1973.

In 1976, he became the defensive line coach at Utah State. Marinelli then spent time at Cal, Arizona State and USC.

He became a specialist in teaching defensive line play.

In 1996, Marinelli got his first gig in the NFL with Tampa Bay.

He is one of the best defensive line coaches.

With that said, Marinelli held a three-year coaching stint with the Detroit Lions in 2006. He went 10-38 in Detroit including the first 0-16 season in NFL history.

The rest of his coaching career was spent with four seasons at the Chicago Bears, seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and the last two years with the Raiders.

Enjoy retirement coach.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin