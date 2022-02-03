Las Vegas Raiders Defensive Line Was Successful This Season

The Silver and Black defensive line found success all of last season.

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive line was a monster of a defensive line this season.

The Silver and Black was the first team to generate two of the top four players in terms of quarterback pressures since 2016. Maxx Crosby ranked first with 82 quarterback pressures while Yannick Ngakoue ranked third with 71 quarterback pressures.

In addition, the Silver and Black defense was the first team to rank first in pressure rate with 33.6% despite ranking last in the NFL when it came to blitz rate with just 14.4%.

This all resulted from a season wherein the preseason, their win-share ranking was 15th. They finished the season 7th in the NFL.

In fact, the Raiders pass rush was ranked as the second most overperforming unit of the 2021 season by NFL Network Analytics Expert Cynthia Frelund.

The Raiders defensive line needs to keep this momentum up during this offseason.

