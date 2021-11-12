DT Kendal Vickers Upgraded to Raiders 53-Man Roster

Las Vegas Raiders promoted defensive tackle Kendal Vickers from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018 by the Pittsburgh Steelers, he spent a chunk of the 2018 offseason with the Steelers and a part of it on the Tennessee Titans practice squad.

In 2019, the 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive tackle spent his season in the Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Eskimos.

Vickers returned to the NFL in 2020 by joining the Silver and Black.

In 16 games with the Raiders including two starts, he booked 10 tackles including five solo tackles and two sacks.

The Raiders placed defensive tackle Darius Philon on the Reserve/Injured List in a corresponding move.

Las Vegas also signed wide receiver Jeff Badet to the practice squad.

