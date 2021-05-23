Raiders DT Solomon Thomas Writes Letter for Late Sister

Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas opens up about his struggle on coping with his sister's death in an open letter.

Many NFL players decide to use their status to advocate for something their passionate about.

For newly signed Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas, it is ending youth suicide.

Last Monday, Thomas launched The Defensive Line Foundation, dedicated to ending youth suicide, especially for people of color.

The foundation was founded in honor of Thomas’s late sister.

He continues his advocation to end youth suicide by writing an open letter for his later sister.

It was published on The Players’ Tribune.

Titled, “I Need to Say Some Things to Ella”, the letter opens up directly into Thomas’s struggling coping with his sister’s death.

“I’m a mental health advocate now… and I know so much more about anxiety and depression than I used to,” Thomas said in his letter. “I realize now that, after you passed away, I experienced the harsh stigma of mental health. All that stuff that people sometimes say, like….

‘Toughen up!’

‘BE A MAN!!!’

‘You’re just making up an excuse because you’re not playing well.

‘You’re soft!’

That stuff had an impact. All of it.”

In addition, Thomas dove into the pain that he feels.

“People say grief gets easier over time, and that you learn to live with loss and the pain,” Thomas said. “But to be honest… that’s bull----. I miss you more with each day, Ella. I feel your pain more. I want to see you MORE.”

You can read Thomas’s full open letter to his late sister Ella here.

For more information about The Defensive Line Foundation, visit www.thedefensiveline.org.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin