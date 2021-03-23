Raiders Re-sign Defensive Tackle Johnathan Hankins

The eight-year veteran re-signed with the Raiders for a one-year contract extension.

The Raiders are re-signing defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins.

On Saturday, the Raiders confirmed that Hankins signed a one-year contract extension.

The Dearborn Heights, Michigan native played in all 16 contests last season for the second season in a row.

Hankins was one of the best defenders in the NFL last season.

Hankins made a total of 48 stops including 27 solo stops, one sack and one fumble recovery on the season.

Since joining the Raiders, he has only missed one game.

Overall, in his career, the 6-foot-3, 340-pound defensive tackle has appeared in 114 games with 102 starts with 318 total tackles including 189 solo tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

The versatile defenseman has proven on the field time and time again that he has what it takes to be one of the best defensive tackles in the league.

During a season where the Raiders and the rest of the league are forced to make drastic changes due to the lower salary cap, holding on to someone like Hankins shouldn’t be taken lightly.

It’s up to Hankins now to continue the type of play he has shown last season and throughout his eight-year career.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin