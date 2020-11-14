SI.com
Week 10 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos

Hikaru Kudo

The weeks seem shorter as the season goes by…

The Raiders are back home this week, a head-on matchup with their rival, the Denver Broncos.

I think the Silver and Black defeat the Broncos on home territory.

Here’s why:

A Crimson Tide Reunion

Henry Ruggs III. Josh Jacobs. Jerry Jeudy.

What do they have in common?

All three came from Alabama.

It’s a Crimson Tide reunion on the field Sunday.

Ruggs is working with a quarterback who throws deep down the field for him. While he’s struggling to get involved as much as the Raiders would like him to, he definitely has proven that he can be a threat when he gets the football.

As for Josh Jacobs. He’s the bread and butter of the Las Vegas offense. When all else fails, just give it Jacobs. A couple of jukes, a couple of reaches, a couple of first downs and suddenly the team’s in the red zone.

Jerry Jeudy has proven value to the Broncos. He averages 16.1 yards per reception, good for 11th in the league. With two touchdowns during his rookie season, he’s the primary target for quarterback Drew Lock. The Broncos record doesn’t show Jeudy’s worth to the team.

Yet, do the quick match. Two former Crimson Tide players against one.

All three are successful on the field this season.

I think Alabama leans a little bit more to the Raiders side.

The Math Doesn’t Lie

It’s all about stats, right?

In all seriousness, the Broncos average 21.8 points per game, good for 27th in the league.

In comparison, the Raiders average 27.2 points per game, good for 11th in the league.

In a typical game, Las Vegas is averaging a touchdown more than the Broncos.

Math doesn’t lie folks.

Prediction: Raiders Win 30 to 20

To me, as long as the Raiders execute on the field, they will be able to win.

They have a better team, better talent, and better execution on the field.

