Previewing the Denver Broncos Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to stretch their winning streak to three games this week when they take on the rival Denver Broncos.

In years past, that would have meant going up against a Denver defense that used to rank among the best in the league, but over this season, that quality has started to go down.

After ranking as the tenth best scoring defense last year, Denver has gone down to 22nd this season.

Injuries have played a part in that, as Denver has had to play without arguably their best overall player in outside linebacker Von Miller.

They’ve also missed time from new additions and former Pro Bowlers cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive tackle Jurrell Casey.

Despite the injuries to Miller and Casey, though, Denver still does rank a respectable seventh in the league with 22 sacks on the season.

That can be thanks to the duo of former top-five pick Bradley Chubb and Malik Reed, an undrafted linebacker in his second year, as they each have five or more.

Denver’s actually been able to find multiple starters in their linebacking core that wasn’t highly drafted.

Middle linebacker Alexander Johnson was undrafted and currently leads the team in tackles with 64.

Looking at their secondary, full safety Justin Simmons is the clear standout.

Drafted in 2016, Simmons has recorded 14 interceptions so far in his career and approached 100 tackles in each of the last two seasons.

Like with their offense, Denver’s defense has several talented players.

With their injuries and inconsistency, though, just like their offense, it hasn’t produced as well.

It’s a situation that the Raiders offense could take advantage of in both the run and pass games.

