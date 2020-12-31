Revisiting the Denver Broncos Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to put on a closing offensive show against the Denver Bronco's defense

The Las Vegas Raiders offense is on their way to recording their best scoring season since 2016, although unlike that year there won’t be a playoff appearance that comes with it.

Against the Denver Broncos and their well below-average defense, they’ll have a chance at least to put on a show to end the season.

Not ranking highly in their first meeting at 22md in the league, Denver’s defense has only gotten worse, now ranking at 25th in the league in scoring defense.

They have admittingly had moments of inspired play, such as recording six sacks and keeping the Miami Dolphins to only 223 total yards in Tua Tagovailoa’s first loss as a starter.

They also were able to hold the Kansas City Chiefs to 22 points in their second game against the Chiefs, although they did still give up 447 yards.

Against two other playoff teams in the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills, though, they gave up 31 and 48 points respectively incomplete blowouts.

Starters like Von Miller, Jurrell Casey, and A.J Bouye have of course continued to take their toll.

Considering the results though, it’s clear that even with them in the lineup, Denver’s defense likely still needs a good amount of work to be done in the offseason.

They have foundational pieces in players like Bradley Chubb and Justin Simmons, but Miller will be coming off of a season-ending injury at 32 years old.

It could mean that there’s going to be a major facelift for Denver’s defense this offseason, which considering their results this season wouldn’t seem unwarranted.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1