Raiders, Broncos Final Injury Reports Released

The final injury reports have been released for the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos ahead of Sunday

Neither the Las Vegas Raiders nor Denver Broncos can afford to lose heading into Sunday if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

It makes the fact that both teams will be impacted by the injury front heading in even more significant considering how little room for error there is for either team.

For the Raiders, tight end Darren Waller is doubtful with knee and back injuries and is expected to miss his fourth straight game.

Newly elected Pro Bowl linebacker Denzel Perryman is questionable with an ankle injury after missing the last two games.

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is questionable, although he hasn't practiced at all this week because of a back injury.

Also out is safety and second-leading tackler Johnathan Abram, who will now miss the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Switching to Denver, we already knew that quarterback Teddy Bridgewater wouldn't be playing in the game due to a concussion.

Linebacker Kenny Young is out as well with a concussion.

Seven other players are questionable for Denver, including starters like safety Kareem Jackson and defensive tackles Dre'Mont Jones and Shelby Harris.

Any one of those players missing the game would be a big loss for Denver.

For the Raiders, potentially getting their leading tackler back would be a big boon for their chances at slowing down Denver's top-10 running attack.

At the same time, the Raiders are going to have to play arguably the best defense they've seen all season without their best offensive player.

