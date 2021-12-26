Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Broncos

We have the final keys and predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders divisional game with the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

One team's playoff hopes will end on Sunday when the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos face off for the second and final time this season.

The ability for both teams to execute their plans will be crucial, and we have the keys and final game predictions for who will come out on top.

The Raiders have to finish in the red zone

One of the biggest reasons for the Raiders' offensive struggles over the second half of the season has been their struggles in the red zone.

They've fallen to 28th in red zone touchdown percentage at only 50 percent, and that won't work with the way Denver's defense has been playing.

The Broncos are third in the league in red-zone defense, only giving up a touchdown percentage of 48.4 percent.

This isn't even to mention that for normal defensive rankings, Denver is top-five in both yards and point allowed.

The Raiders offense can't afford to turtle up on Sunday, and whether it comes from quarterback Derek Carr or someone else, they need prolific production.

Which Drew Lock will we see on Sunday?

With Broncos starting quarterback Teddy Bridgwater set to miss the game due to a concussion, backup Drew Lock will get his first start of the season.

The former starter has shown flashes of ability but ultimately was mediocre at best in his first full season last year.

It makes the pressure that will be on him even more pronounced as the Broncos are in a do-or-die situation.

Lock has to answer the bell in order for Denver to have a chance, but if he's turnover-prone like he has been before against the Raiders, then this game could be over early.

Final predictions

The Raiders have the advantage being at home and knowing that they can beat the Broncos after winning their first meeting earlier this season.

The Broncos on the other hand haven't allowed more than 22 points in their three last road games.

Denver also has the better running game, which could gash the Raiders and allow them to control the clock.

With that and good defense in hand, Denver can squeeze the Raiders out of possessions and take the game.

Final score: Broncos 17, Raiders 13

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin