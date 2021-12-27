Despite Mistakes, Raiders Score Pivotal Win

The Las Vegas Raiders were able to overcome three turnovers to beat the Denver Broncos 17-13

Teams that turn the ball over three times in a game and don't see themselves force any turnovers usually aren't the ones holding their heads high when the game is over.

The Las Vegas Raiders are an exception, as despite three turnovers, they were able to beat the Denver Broncos, 17-13, and keep themselves in the playoff hunt.

It looked like the game may have turned on its head when the Raiders committed two of those turnovers on their final two drives of the first half.

The Broncos scored 10 points off of a fumble by running back Josh Jacobs and a one-handed interception outside linebacker Bradley Chubb had on quarterback Derek Carr.

It went from being 7-3 Raiders to 13-7 Broncos right before the end of the first half, and it was looking like the Raiders were going to be done in again thanks to shooting themselves in the foot.

Just like last week, though, the Raiders didn't give up, and wouldn't need a game winning drive as they dominated the second half despite committing their third turnover.

Carr spread the ball around well all day, and the Raiders rushed for their highest total of the season behind Jacobs first 100-yard game of the year.

They've now won back-to-back games for the first time since October, and their playoff hopes are firmly alive.

They can't afford to think they'll overcome this many turnovers again, but this is the kind of determined effort they need to sustain they want to have a chance at the postseason.

