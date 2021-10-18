Recap From Raiders 34-24 Win Against Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders picked up a much needed win on the road against the Denver Broncos.

In getting his first-ever win as a head coach at any level, Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia couldn't deny the kind of release getting a win meant for his football team.

"Certainly, it's emotional for everybody right?" Bisaccia said. "I think they did a good job. It's a bunch of grown men, handling their emotions throughout the week, putting them in perspective when it's time to go play the game.

"It's a job for all of us. They seemed to do a really good job with it."

A good job indeed, as the Raiders handled the divisional rival Denver Broncos on the road, beating them, 34-24.

It wasn't even as close as the score would indicate, as the Raiders had a 21-point lead going into the fourth quarter and were up 34-17 until 1:17 left in the game.

After struggling the last two games, the Raiders' offense came back to life, with quarterback Derek Carr bombing away like he had in the Raiders' first three games.

Carr would finish with 341 passing yards and two touchdowns, having only to attempt 17 throws while averaging a gaudy 12.6 yards per attempt.

Henry Ruggs III, Bryan Edwards, Darren Waller, and Kenyan Drake all had pass receptions of 30 yards or more.

While they still did have their struggles running the ball, the Raiders offensive line had a much better day in pass protection against linebacker Von Miller and the Denver front seven.

On the other side, there was nothing that the Broncos could do to keep the Raiders pass rush from being in quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's face all game.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby in particular had a game to remember, as he finished with three sacks and was a terror off the edge.

The Raiders also forced Denver into four turnovers, the most the Silver and Black have forced in a game all season.

It was as clean and complete of a team effort that anyone could have expected the Raiders to give, showing that, even when the chips seem to be down, this team will rally together when it has to.

