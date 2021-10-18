Raiders Play Best Game When They Need It Most

The Las Vegas Raiders picked the perfect time for their best performance of the season, dropping the Denver Broncos 34-24.

There could have been a number of easy excuses to be made if the Las Vegas Raiders would have come out flat against the Denver Broncos or even have lost.

Instead, what the silver and black showed in their 34-24 win in Denver was that not only can they be resilient, but maybe they can still be the team fans thought they were when they got out to a 3-0 start.

The Raiders looked much more like that team today, with quarterback Derek Carr connecting with his receivers for several big plays.

The Raiders defense also showed up, harassing Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater all game, recording five sacks and forcing four turnovers.

It was only the second game this season they went into halftime with a lead and only the second game where they didn't have a single turnover.

Overall, one could say it was the most complete game of their season so far, and the Raiders needed to show that in the worst way this week.

In the wake of former head coach Jon Gruden's resignation, the spotlight was on the Raiders to see how they'd respond.

That response came in the best way possible with a win and now allows the Raiders to turn the page and get their season back on track.

With the Los Angeles Chargers losing, they're right back to be tied for first place in the AFC West.

The window is still open for them to make a serious run in the AFC, something that fans maybe couldn't see after seeing their season be flipped upside down.

