Keys and Predictions For Raiders vs. Broncos

We have the final keys and predictions for the AFC West showdown between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos

A new era of Las Vegas Raiders football is about to begin as the silver and black take on the Denver Broncos under new head coach Rich Bisaccia for the first time.

No one knows exactly how different the Raiders are going to look under new coaching, but the important thing will be to maintain focus after one of the most hectic weeks in the history of the organization.

That's why meeting the keys to the game will be incredibly important for a potential Raiders win.

At the end of the day, just play

Having to get ready for a game while dealing with everything that's gone on this past week has probably been hard for a number of Raiders.

When it comes down to it, though, they have to remember that this isn't the end of their season.

All the goals that the Raiders set down for themselves when this season started can still be accomplished.

They just have to treat this as a fresh start for their season, where they can put all of the negative energy behind them with one good win.

Work quickly on offense

The Broncos' defense, while having given up big plays the past two weeks, still holds as the no.2 scoring defense in the league.

With an offensive line that has consistently struggled at the point of attack, the Raiders need to focus on slowing down the Broncos pass rush led by linebacker Von Miller.

Getting a quick passing game going could help in that, as it's been through the arm of quarterback Derek Carr when the Raiders has seen its most success.

Final predictions

There's a strong chance that the Raiders will play with a lot of emotion in this game, but that could also come with a lack of focus.

The effort will be there, but the Raiders may need some more time to fully turn the page on the ending of the Jon Gruden era.

Denver takes it in a nail bitter, 24-21.

